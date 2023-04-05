Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

OSK stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,971,000 after acquiring an additional 85,744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after acquiring an additional 721,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,809,000 after acquiring an additional 219,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

