NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Performance

NightHawk Biosciences stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. NightHawk Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

