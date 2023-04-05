Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $33.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.24. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,638 shares in the company, valued at $34,265,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,774.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,265,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,096,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Articles

