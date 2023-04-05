Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NOVA opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

