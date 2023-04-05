Forge Global (FRGE) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Forge Global to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Forge Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 144 899 1198 31 2.49

Forge Global presently has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 104.41%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 29.42%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Forge Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.17 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.15 million 31.11

Forge Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Summary

Forge Global rivals beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.