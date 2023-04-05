Head-To-Head Review: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) vs. Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 34.30% 18.96% 1.16% Pathfinder Bancorp 22.63% 11.92% 0.95%

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oak Valley Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $66.77 million 2.91 $22.90 million $2.79 8.42 Pathfinder Bancorp $57.01 million 1.37 $12.93 million $2.13 7.97

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

