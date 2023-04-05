OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) versus Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Critical Analysis

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Biodesix and OpGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 0 4 0 3.00 OpGen 0 1 1 0 2.50

Biodesix currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 364.48%. OpGen has a consensus price target of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 60.98%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than OpGen.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $38.21 million 3.73 -$65.45 million ($1.59) -1.15 OpGen $2.61 million 1.36 -$37.28 million ($15.47) -0.09

This table compares Biodesix and OpGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OpGen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OpGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of OpGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -171.27% -741.60% -83.92% OpGen -1,429.56% -120.63% -58.30%

Risk & Volatility

Biodesix has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OpGen has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biodesix beats OpGen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its products include Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction. The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

