Analyzing Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) & Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -39.54% -29.58% -22.74% Noodles & Company -0.65% -1.37% -0.14%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 1.74 -$190.44 million ($1.68) -4.37 Noodles & Company $509.48 million 0.45 -$3.31 million ($0.07) -70.85

This table compares Sweetgreen and Noodles & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Noodles & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sweetgreen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sweetgreen and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20 Noodles & Company 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 60.54%. Noodles & Company has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.37%. Given Noodles & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Summary

Noodles & Company beats Sweetgreen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Co. engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

