Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQN. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

