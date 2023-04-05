Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price at $89.40

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $82.12 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

