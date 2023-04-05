McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of MKC opened at $85.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

