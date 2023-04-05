Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 963.33 ($11.96).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.80) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Insider Transactions at Britvic

In related news, insider Ian Durant purchased 3,075 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($30,933.31). Insiders purchased 3,130 shares of company stock worth $2,535,779 over the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Britvic Stock Up 0.4 %

Britvic Company Profile

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 898.50 ($11.16) on Friday. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 901.50 ($11.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 827.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 787.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

