Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 963.33 ($11.96).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.80) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 16th.
Insider Transactions at Britvic
In related news, insider Ian Durant purchased 3,075 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($30,933.31). Insiders purchased 3,130 shares of company stock worth $2,535,779 over the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Britvic Stock Up 0.4 %
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.
Featured Articles
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.