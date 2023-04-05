Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $101.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Endava by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Endava by 20.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. Endava has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $138.51.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

