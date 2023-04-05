Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 10,083,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,208,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after buying an additional 1,807,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,388,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,641,000 after buying an additional 203,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.