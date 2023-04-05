Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.51. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $296.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1,666.67%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Signature Bank by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.