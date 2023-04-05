Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $35,095,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

