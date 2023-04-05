Critical Analysis: Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) versus Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) and Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alliant Energy and Drax Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Drax Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Dividends

Profitability

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Drax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Alliant Energy pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Drax Group pays out -59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliant Energy has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Alliant Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Alliant Energy and Drax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy N/A N/A N/A Drax Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliant Energy and Drax Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $4.21 billion 3.16 $685.61 million $2.73 19.39 Drax Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -25.20

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Drax Group. Drax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Drax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Drax Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities. The Retail segment offers supply of power to business customers and wood pellets. The company was founded on September 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Selby, the United Kingdom.

