TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Barrington Research

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barrington Research from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNX. Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.7 %

SNX stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,201,767 shares of company stock worth $504,652,598. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

