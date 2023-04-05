State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $91.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STT. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 1.1 %

STT stock opened at $74.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that State Street will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in State Street by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.