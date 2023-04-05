State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $97.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Shares of STT opened at $74.62 on Monday. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that State Street will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

