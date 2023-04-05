Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $54.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $55.99.
In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
