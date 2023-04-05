Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $54.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

