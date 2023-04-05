Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $359.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.00. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $450.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,222,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

