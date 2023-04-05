The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XPRO. Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $350.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,955.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,278,111 shares of company stock worth $153,529,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Expro Group by 196.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $947,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 338,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.