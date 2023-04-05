Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 219.15% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Eyenovia stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.70. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Insider Activity at Eyenovia

In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

About Eyenovia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.