Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

