Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLNC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

