Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HARP. Truist Financial cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $0.72 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 212.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.91%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Hunt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.