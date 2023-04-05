GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on GRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
GreenLight Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of GRNA stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. GreenLight Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $10.42.
Institutional Trading of GreenLight Biosciences
About GreenLight Biosciences
GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.
