GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

GreenLight Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of GRNA stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. GreenLight Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Institutional Trading of GreenLight Biosciences

About GreenLight Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 10,261,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,807,000 after buying an additional 3,301,020 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 6,489,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 1,530,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 2,255,590 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 343,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

