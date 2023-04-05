Humanigen’s (HGEN) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 269.28% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Humanigen Price Performance
HGEN stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
