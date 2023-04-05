Humanigen’s (HGEN) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 269.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Humanigen Price Performance

HGEN stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Institutional Trading of Humanigen

Humanigen Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 599,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $822,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 584.9% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 31.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 300,345 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

