Raymond James Lowers AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $14.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $374.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 155,360 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 325,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

