Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) PT Lowered to $14.00

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $33.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOTH stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOTH. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 177,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

