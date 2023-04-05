Lifesci Capital Weighs in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $544.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 527,631 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,983,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 262,590 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

