Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after buying an additional 134,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after buying an additional 322,004 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

