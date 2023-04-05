JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $238.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $256.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $191.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $165.47 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,590,000 after acquiring an additional 161,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.