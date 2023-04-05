MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of MGNX opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,570,412.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

