ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s current price.

ProSomnus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSA opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14. ProSomnus has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

Get ProSomnus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProSomnus stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 390,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.70% of ProSomnus as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

ProSomnus Company Profile

ProSomnus, Inc manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSomnus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSomnus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.