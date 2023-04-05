SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SABS stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 807,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

