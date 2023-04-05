Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.28.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

