Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

