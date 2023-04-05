Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERVGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

