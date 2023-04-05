Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.27.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
