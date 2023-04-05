Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $119.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Paychex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

