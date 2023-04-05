Citigroup Cuts Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target to $1.80

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $6.50 to $1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTRA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.69.

PTRA opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $310.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.92. Proterra has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 76.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Proterra news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Proterra news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,412 shares of company stock worth $187,160. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,779,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 91,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

