Nuvve’s (NVVE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 218.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Nuvve Trading Up 30.9 %

NASDAQ NVVE opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.73. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,421.81% and a negative return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuvve by 36.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvve by 33.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuvve by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvve by 27.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvve by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

