HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

PepGen Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PEPG stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. PepGen has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

Insider Activity

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that PepGen will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepGen news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $28,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $47,364 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PepGen by 894.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

