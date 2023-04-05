Contrasting Microvast (MVST) and Its Rivals

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Microvast to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Microvast and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microvast Competitors 75 463 1002 51 2.65

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 510.69%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 37.68%. Given Microvast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.50 million -$158.20 million -2.47 Microvast Competitors $692.41 million $9.21 million 3.88

This table compares Microvast and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Microvast’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s competitors have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microvast competitors beat Microvast on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

