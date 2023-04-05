FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 306,248 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.10 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

