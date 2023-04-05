The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.19.
CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CG opened at $29.31 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
