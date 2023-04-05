The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.19.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,655,000 after purchasing an additional 333,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $29.31 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

