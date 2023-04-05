Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) & ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Critical Survey

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Excelerate Energy and ENAGAS S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 4 0 0 1.57

Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.89%. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a consensus target price of $16.30, suggesting a potential upside of 67.52%. Given ENAGAS S A/ADR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENAGAS S A/ADR is more favorable than Excelerate Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy 1.10% 3.35% 1.85% ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Excelerate Energy and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Excelerate Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ENAGAS S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Excelerate Energy and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy $2.47 billion 0.95 $26.27 million N/A N/A ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.15 billion N/A $803.92 million N/A N/A

ENAGAS S A/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

(Get Rating)

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.