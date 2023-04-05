Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) versus Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Head-To-Head Survey

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) and Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Insmed and Shattuck Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed 0 0 11 0 3.00 Shattuck Labs 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insmed currently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 159.02%. Shattuck Labs has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 446.88%. Given Shattuck Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than Insmed.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed $245.36 million 9.30 -$481.53 million ($3.90) -4.29 Shattuck Labs $650,000.00 188.09 -$101.94 million ($2.41) -1.20

This table compares Insmed and Shattuck Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shattuck Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shattuck Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Insmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insmed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Insmed has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shattuck Labs has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insmed and Shattuck Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed -196.26% -865.02% -39.55% Shattuck Labs N/A -48.14% -42.92%

Summary

Shattuck Labs beats Insmed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also develops SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

