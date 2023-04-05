Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) versus Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Financial Comparison

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A -1.76% -0.16% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 31.36% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equitable Financial and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable Financial and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.48 $4.59 million N/A N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp $20.90 million 2.23 $6.55 million $5.46 7.02

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equitable Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats Equitable Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgage segment is involved in residential mortgage loans. The Commercial Mortgage segment is composed of cash flow loans and loans secured by real estate. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of loans based on estimates of costs and value associated with a complete project. The Commercial and Industrial segment covers identified cash flows and underlying collateral of the borrowers. The Consumer segment provides consumer personal loans which are secured by consumer personal assets, such as automobiles or recreational vehicles. The company was founded on March 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, IN.

