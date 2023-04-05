Analyzing Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Peraso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $337.66 million 1.19 -$8.04 million ($0.18) -51.11 Peraso $14.87 million 0.93 -$32.40 million ($1.58) -0.40

Profitability

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peraso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor -2.38% 0.69% 0.55% Peraso -217.90% -73.31% -60.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magnachip Semiconductor and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 242.39%. Peraso has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 296.89%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peraso is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Peraso on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Cheongju-si, South Korea.

About Peraso

(Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.